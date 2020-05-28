101 W Davis St

Amenities

RESIDENCE FEATURES:

Modern craftsman kitchens with grey & white cabinetry, premium appliances, quartz counters, subway tile and vintage fixtures

Oversized islands with brushed brass pendants, quartz counter-tops and built-in USB ports

Crafted conveniences like urban mudrooms, desktop niches and built-in shelves

Designer bathroom with hex-tile floors, palatial tile shower, soaking tub, quartz counters and a few more splashes of that brushed brass

Walk-in closet with built-in shelving and wooden rods

Huge craftsman porche with walk-out views of the Dallas skyline

And yes to all the basics of luxury living wood-style flooring, carpet in bedrooms, front-load washer & dryers, closet pantries and linen closets

Same-level access in secured, above-grade parking garage and tech-enabled keyless entry at all units



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

Full-service coffee shop integrated into lobby

Tavern-style clubhouse with full catering kitchen, resident lounge, mac stations and reservable conferencing equipment

Resident fitness center with cycle studio, TRX, cross-training area and Fitness on Demand

Exclusive courtyard with guitar shaped pool, grilling stations, petanque court and covered, outdoor dining room

Pet spa and two, separate dog play areas

Reserved bike storage and bike workshop

Lake Cliff Sky Terrace overlooking downtown

Smoke free living community

Thoughtful, flexible work spaces designed to keep you inspired at all times



