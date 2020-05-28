101 W Davis St

Amenities
RESIDENCE FEATURES:
Modern craftsman kitchens with grey & white cabinetry, premium appliances, quartz counters, subway tile and vintage fixtures
Oversized islands with brushed brass pendants, quartz counter-tops and built-in USB ports
Crafted conveniences like urban mudrooms, desktop niches and built-in shelves
Designer bathroom with hex-tile floors, palatial tile shower, soaking tub, quartz counters and a few more splashes of that brushed brass
Walk-in closet with built-in shelving and wooden rods
Huge craftsman porche with walk-out views of the Dallas skyline
And yes to all the basics of luxury living wood-style flooring, carpet in bedrooms, front-load washer & dryers, closet pantries and linen closets
Same-level access in secured, above-grade parking garage and tech-enabled keyless entry at all units
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
Full-service coffee shop integrated into lobby
Tavern-style clubhouse with full catering kitchen, resident lounge, mac stations and reservable conferencing equipment
Resident fitness center with cycle studio, TRX, cross-training area and Fitness on Demand
Exclusive courtyard with guitar shaped pool, grilling stations, petanque court and covered, outdoor dining room
Pet spa and two, separate dog play areas
Reserved bike storage and bike workshop
Lake Cliff Sky Terrace overlooking downtown
Smoke free living community
Thoughtful, flexible work spaces designed to keep you inspired at all times
(RLNE5166390)