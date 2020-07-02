All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 North Brookside Drive

101 North Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 North Brookside Drive, Dallas, TX 75214
Abrams - Brookside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet cafe
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet cafe
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
101 North Brookside Drive Apt #0411, Dallas, TX 75214 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 03/09/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. One and 2 bedrooms available. Flats and lofts wonderfully renovated! It starts with the location in prestigious Lakewood – a bona fide neighborhood that’s filled with lovely historic homes, towering trees and sprawling lawns but just 10 minutes to downtown. Off the beaten path – the best places usually are – yet marvelously connected. Our residents love our recent upgrades at this iconic Dallas rental apartment community. Let’s start with the renovated apartments and the complete and total reimagining of everything. The new kitchens are stunning, complete with granite, and tile. That, along with new floors, custom cabinets, lighting and fixtures puts the apartments and lofts on par with those that cost hundreds more. The community’s social areas, too, are thoughtfully designed to make getting to know your community a breeze and great fun! You can even make use of our community bikes for a gorgeous ride around the lake. The cyber cafe offers free Wi-Fi and Starbucks along with a new line-up of computers. Fantastic management company - a Dallas hometown company – so you know you’ll be well taken care of. Stylish and modern, A must see before you decide! [ Published 9-Mar-19 / ID 2861723 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 North Brookside Drive have any available units?
101 North Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 North Brookside Drive have?
Some of 101 North Brookside Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 North Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 North Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 North Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 North Brookside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 101 North Brookside Drive offer parking?
No, 101 North Brookside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 101 North Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 North Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 North Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 101 North Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 North Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 North Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 North Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 North Brookside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

