Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

1002 Valencia St Available 12/09/19 Awesome 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Hollywood Heights - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor style home in the heart of Hollywood Heights. Located close to Tennison Park Golf Course. Spacious floor plan includes a living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors through out, plus a sunroom. Kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator with water line, Gas Stove, Stack Washer and Dryer, and Dishwasher. Enjoy a the large back yard with brick patio and beautiful mature trees. Contact us to see all 36 photos or schedule a time to tour!



(RLNE5305970)