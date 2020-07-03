All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1002 Valencia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1002 Valencia St
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

1002 Valencia St

1002 Valencia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1002 Valencia Street, Dallas, TX 75223
Hollywood Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
1002 Valencia St Available 12/09/19 Awesome 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Hollywood Heights - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor style home in the heart of Hollywood Heights. Located close to Tennison Park Golf Course. Spacious floor plan includes a living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors through out, plus a sunroom. Kitchen appliances include: Refrigerator with water line, Gas Stove, Stack Washer and Dryer, and Dishwasher. Enjoy a the large back yard with brick patio and beautiful mature trees. Contact us to see all 36 photos or schedule a time to tour!

(RLNE5305970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Valencia St have any available units?
1002 Valencia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 Valencia St have?
Some of 1002 Valencia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Valencia St currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Valencia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Valencia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Valencia St is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Valencia St offer parking?
No, 1002 Valencia St does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Valencia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Valencia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Valencia St have a pool?
No, 1002 Valencia St does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Valencia St have accessible units?
No, 1002 Valencia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Valencia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Valencia St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
MODERN
5002 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214
Cantabria at Turtle Creek
2728 Hood St
Dallas, TX 75219
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Nash
8213 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University