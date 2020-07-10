Amazing location, Quiet private street, walk to grocery store, Cabelas, Walmart, dining. Recently remodeled, new flooring, fresh coat of paint and new ac. Large backyard, and great covered back patio. Pets ok. W/D, fridge included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 340 Briarstone Drive have any available units?
340 Briarstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 340 Briarstone Drive have?
Some of 340 Briarstone Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Briarstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
340 Briarstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Briarstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Briarstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 340 Briarstone Drive offers parking.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Briarstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive have a pool?
No, 340 Briarstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 340 Briarstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Briarstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 340 Briarstone Drive has units with air conditioning.
