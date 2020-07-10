All apartments in Buda
Find more places like 340 Briarstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buda, TX
/
340 Briarstone Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 6:38 PM

340 Briarstone Drive

340 Briarstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buda
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

340 Briarstone Drive, Buda, TX 78610

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing location, Quiet private street, walk to grocery store, Cabelas, Walmart, dining. Recently remodeled, new flooring, fresh coat of paint and new ac. Large backyard, and great covered back patio. Pets ok. W/D, fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Briarstone Drive have any available units?
340 Briarstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buda, TX.
What amenities does 340 Briarstone Drive have?
Some of 340 Briarstone Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Briarstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
340 Briarstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Briarstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Briarstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 340 Briarstone Drive offers parking.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Briarstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive have a pool?
No, 340 Briarstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 340 Briarstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Briarstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Briarstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 340 Briarstone Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr
Buda, TX 78610
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr
Buda, TX 78610

Similar Pages

Buda 1 BedroomsBuda 2 BedroomsBuda Apartments with Gym
Buda Pet Friendly PlacesBuda Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TX
Bulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas