206 Apartments for rent in Buda, TX with parking
Hear the scritch-scratch of tiny paws whizzing down the track? It's Wiener Dog Racing time in Buda, Texas! Each April, the Buda County Fair hosts this much-anticipated canine race to see which gallant-hearted dachshund will win that year's championship. The race is followed by, among other events, a best-dressed dog contest. It's easy to see that the residents of Buda, "The Outdoor Capital of Texas," love their dogs.
Located in the Texas Hill Country region just 13 miles southwest of Austin and 60 miles northeast of San Antonio, Buda, Texas, serves as a bedroom community for folks who work or play in the nearby capital city. During the heyday of the International-Great Northern Railroad, Buda started out as a railroad stop alongside the tracks. Things really got rolling when a much-sought-after depot was built in 1881; the city (called, at the time, Du Pre) was platted and began to gain even more momentum after the Carrington Hotel was built. The two widows in the kitchen cooked delicious, wholesome meals for hungry train travelers, and the hostess, Mrs. Carrington, was known to be friendly and well-liked by all. The city soon grew when settlers came, liked what they saw, got along fine with the friendly people they met, and decided to stay. Over the years, Buda has retained its small-town feel, slow-paced lifestyle and "country calm," even while larger surrounding cities experienced explosions in growth and population. The city fathers of Buda tout an affordable, safe, secure town, flush with outdoor activities and parks, whose residents are community-minded and proud of the city's history. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buda apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.