/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
199 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buda, TX
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1366 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
32 Units Available
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1275 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
415 JOANNE LOOP
415 Joanne Loop, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Like new duplex (1 yr old) 3 bedrooms/2 baths/2 car garage (with opener).
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1158 Clark Brothers Drive
1158 Clark Brothers Drive, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
JULY MOVE IN! This charming home is offers sought after West Buda Schools! Featuring a wonderful open concept for entertaining inside, an extended patio for entertaining outside, & private backyard, just a few blocks from Garlic Creek's Million
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
209 Still Hollow CRK
209 Still Hollow Creek, Buda, TX
Whispering Hollow stunner! *TWO FULL BATHROOMS upstairs!* Sensationally well-kept & clean home, LOADED w/ upgrades, welcoming curb appeal! Two-story, 4bedrooms, 3.5bathrooms + separate office at front of home & game room/loft area upstairs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
303 El Mirador ST
303 El Mirador Street, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
1 story home on large lot w/great outdoor living including private back yard, playscape, storage and screened-in porch. Home opens to large living room with see-through, stone fireplace & beamed ceiling.
Results within 1 mile of Buda
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
224 Martha
224 Martha Dr, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
224 Martha Available 07/24/20 224 Martha Buda, TX 78610 - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Available for showings (RLNE4229854)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
393 NECTAR DR
393 Nectar Dr, Hays County, TX
393 NECTAR DR Available 07/17/20 393 Nectar Dr. - 5-3-2 - 2114 sq. ft. - $2195.00 - 5 - 3 - 2 w/upstairs family room in Buda! Convenient to IH 35 and 130 Toll. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
251 Wolfberry Path
251 Wolfberry Path, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1704 sqft
- (RLNE2442436)
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
437 Travertine TRL
437 Travertine Trail, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1567 sqft
Beautiful Bright Open Floor Plan - Charming cottage style house with covered porch has bright open floor plan with high ceilings. Large master suite has separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
746 Hot Spring Valley
746 Hot Spring Valley, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1901 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, open floor plan filled with natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, Stainless Steel appliances and large center island. Formal dining and living room plus family room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
474 Travertine TRL
474 Travertine Trail, Hays County, TX
Open, Bright Floorplan in Gorgeous conveniently located Buda Community! Stonefield is close to I35, 45 South Austin, Seton Hays Hosp, shopping & recreation! Gorgeous home that backs into the community lake.
Results within 5 miles of Buda
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1535 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, pool, and more. Units include Nest thermostats, private yards, and quartz countertops. Located close to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and McKinney Falls State Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
76 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1380 sqft
Resort-style living on 50+ acres of beautiful landscaping with easy access to major freeways. Huge, stunning pool with space to barbecue. Coffee bar, internet cafe, and shuffleboard. Interiors include luxury appliances and finishes.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
14 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
172 Units Available
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1645 sqft
Imagine yourself immersed in a community where the vibrant of Austin and serenity of Texas Hill Country coverage. Where natural splendor and upscale amenities are at your doorstep, with the heart of the city in effortless reach.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
34 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1348 sqft
Apartments feature garden tubs and decorative crown molding. Ample community amenities, including a resident activity center and resort-style pool. Close to Onion Creek Metropolitan Park. Right by I-35.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
Cortland Onion Creek. Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. Minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping, SoCo entertainment, and Barton Creek Greenbelt hiking. Come tour today and see why South Austin is booming!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
53 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1287 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
45 Units Available
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1287 sqft
In South Austin, nestled in a wooded setting. Walking trails, pet spa, yoga lawn. Apartment homes feature wine fridges and hardwood-like floors. A commuter's dream with easy access to IH-35 and TX-45 toll road.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
31 Units Available
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1359 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a billiards room, business center and resort-style pool. Apartment features include gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and track lighting. The Onion Creek Club and Southpark Meadows are both nearby.
Similar Pages
Buda 1 BedroomsBuda 2 BedroomsBuda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuda 3 BedroomsBuda Accessible ApartmentsBuda Apartments with Balcony
Buda Apartments with GarageBuda Apartments with GymBuda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBuda Apartments with ParkingBuda Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TX