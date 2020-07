Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport internet access playground

Springs at Sunfield is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Buda, Texas. Located southwest of Austin, this gated community has easy access to I-35 & major employers like Arveda Alzheimer's Family Care & Trimeric Corporation. What sets us apart from other apartment communities in this area? - 30-Day Pledge is our guarantee of your satisfaction. - No breezeways - all homes have ground-floor private entries -Fenced-In Yards in Select Units - Private balaconies and patios for select units - Large pets are welcome - no weight limit - Sparkling resort style swimming pool - Open floor plans with kitchen islands - Studios, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments available Please call us for an appointment today!