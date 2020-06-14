136 Apartments for rent in Buda, TX with hardwood floors

Hear the scritch-scratch of tiny paws whizzing down the track? It's Wiener Dog Racing time in Buda, Texas! Each April, the Buda County Fair hosts this much-anticipated canine race to see which gallant-hearted dachshund will win that year's championship. The race is followed by, among other events, a best-dressed dog contest. It's easy to see that the residents of Buda, "The Outdoor Capital of Texas," love their dogs.

Located in the Texas Hill Country region just 13 miles southwest of Austin and 60 miles northeast of San Antonio, Buda, Texas, serves as a bedroom community for folks who work or play in the nearby capital city. During the heyday of the International-Great Northern Railroad, Buda started out as a railroad stop alongside the tracks. Things really got rolling when a much-sought-after depot was built in 1881; the city (called, at the time, Du Pre) was platted and began to gain even more momentum after the Carrington Hotel was built. The two widows in the kitchen cooked delicious, wholesome meals for hungry train travelers, and the hostess, Mrs. Carrington, was known to be friendly and well-liked by all. The city soon grew when settlers came, liked what they saw, got along fine with the friendly people they met, and decided to stay. Over the years, Buda has retained its small-town feel, slow-paced lifestyle and "country calm," even while larger surrounding cities experienced explosions in growth and population. The city fathers of Buda tout an affordable, safe, secure town, flush with outdoor activities and parks, whose residents are community-minded and proud of the city's history. See more