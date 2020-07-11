130 Apartments for rent in Buda, TX with washer-dryer

/
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
32 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,054
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
12 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2855 Garlic Creek DR
2855 Garlic Creek Drive, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2254 sqft
ELECTRIC UTILITIES INCLUDED! Private Office with wood floors and French Doors on 1st Floor! 3-door Stainless Steel Refrigerator, HE Washer & Dryer, Water Softener and Blinds all INCLUDED! Neighborhood amenities: Fitness Center, Playground, Sports
Results within 1 mile of Buda
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
278 Stella Gold St
278 Stella Gold Street, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1488 sqft
278 Stella Gold St Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Buda - 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Buda ~ Ceramic Tile in Living/Dining/Kitchen ~ Granite Countertops ~ Stainless Appliances ~ Recent Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Large Master with Double Vanity,
Results within 5 miles of Buda
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
16 Units Available
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1419 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Austin’s beautiful Hill Country, The Park at Estancia is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything the vibrant city of Austin has to offer.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,121
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1392 sqft
Cortland Onion Creek. Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. Minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping, SoCo entertainment, and Barton Creek Greenbelt hiking. Come tour today and see why South Austin is booming!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
35 Units Available
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, pool, and more. Units include Nest thermostats, private yards, and quartz countertops. Located close to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and McKinney Falls State Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1287 sqft
In South Austin, nestled in a wooded setting. Walking trails, pet spa, yoga lawn. Apartment homes feature wine fridges and hardwood-like floors. A commuter's dream with easy access to IH-35 and TX-45 toll road.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
37 Units Available
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1182 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the MoPac Expressway and I-35. Units offer amenities like laundry, patio/balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community also includes parking garage, pool, and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
62 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
28 Units Available
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1103 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a billiards room, business center and resort-style pool. Apartment features include gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and track lighting. The Onion Creek Club and Southpark Meadows are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
24 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1280 sqft
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1338 sqft
Located near 32 acres of hill country for beautiful views. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, fitness center, and pools. Apartments offer built-in desks and bookshelves, WiFi access throughout, and full-size appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1041 sqft
Convenient Austin location, just steps off Slaughter and Manchaca. Community amenities include billiards table, gourmet coffee bar and pool. Luxury units offer fireplaces, patios/balconies, W/D hookups and modern fixtures.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
18 Units Available
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,139
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1072 sqft
Apartments on a former dairy farm. Homes feature quartz countertops and track lighting. Community includes a rooftop patio club room, dog park, courtyard swimming pool and shuffleboard court. By I-35. Near Onion Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
32 Units Available
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
Resort-style living on 50+ acres of beautiful landscaping with easy access to major freeways. Huge, stunning pool with space to barbecue. Coffee bar, internet cafe, and shuffleboard. Interiors include luxury appliances and finishes.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
49 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
10601 Manchaca Road
10601 Menchaca Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
630 sqft
Start the application process today and get ready to have the full apartment experience. Tucked away near Old Manchaca Rd you'll experience quiet country living yet have quick access to dining and shopping needs at Southpark Meadows.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
10021 Gertrudis LOOP
10021 Gertrudis Loop, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1463 sqft
PROPERTY AVAILABLE NOW FOR SHOWINGS - NO PETS ALLOWED Adorable barely lived-in home, open floor plan, granite counters in kitchen, faux wood blinds, automatic garage door opener. Refrigerator, washer & dryer in home.
