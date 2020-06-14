/
furnished apartments
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Buda, TX
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
34 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,072
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Buda
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1041 sqft
Convenient Austin location, just steps off Slaughter and Manchaca. Community amenities include billiards table, gourmet coffee bar and pool. Luxury units offer fireplaces, patios/balconies, W/D hookups and modern fixtures.
Results within 10 miles of Buda
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Modern, urban homes with lush green views and easy access to I-35. Enjoy a private patio or balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. Premier community amenities such as a large pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,031
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1313 sqft
Central, ideal location near Hwy 290 and I-35. Impressive amenities at this green and pet-friendly community: pool, community garden, dog park. Relaxing interior features include bathtubs, fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Oak Hill
39 Units Available
Lantana Ridge
6636 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1269 sqft
Built on 55 acres of land in a quiet neighborhood, just 10 minutes from Austin's downtown. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel apartments and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Oak Hill
17 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,255
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
St. Edwards
67 Units Available
The Davis SoCo
3809 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,283
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1283 sqft
Community includes swimming pool, fitness center and wine room. Residents enjoy luxurious in-unit amenities like stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer hookup and fireplace. Conveniently located on Austin's South Congress Avenue.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Bluff Springs Townhomes
7100 Bluff Springs Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1001 sqft
Offering easy access to I-35, these beautiful units are pet-friendly and offer two-story townhomes. Each unit offers ceiling fans, hardwood floors, microwaves, refrigerators and W/D hookups.
Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
West Oak Hill
6 Units Available
Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1502 sqft
Relax on 20 acres in the Texas Hill Country. These luxury townhomes are brand new and offer gourmet kitchens, garages, and a dog park. Easy access to the Galleria shopping area.
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Sweetbriar
1 Unit Available
401 LITTLE TEXAS LN
401 Little Texas Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your eyes will light up when you first lay eyes on this stunning community! You'll know you're in for a treat! Property features include: Conveniently located south of downtown Austin Remote controlled limited entry access gates 8000 sq ft Dog Park
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Congress
1 Unit Available
128 W Mockingbird LN
128 West Mockingbird Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1350 sqft
CHARMING SOUTH AUSTIN HOME ON A HUGE LOT! Tons of yard space. Family room w/wood floors, custom built-in shelving & an abundance of natural light. Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & great cabinet space.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8808 S 1st St 110157
8808 South 1st Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
629 sqft
Luxury 1Bd | $1145 | W/D Incld | Gated | Dog Park - Property Id: 159304 Community Features: Poolside Cabana with WiFi, Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grilling Station, Business Center, Courtyard with Outdoor Fireplace, Bark Park & Pet Stations, 24-Hour
