Buda, TX
Silverado Crossing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

Silverado Crossing

1480 Cabela's Dr · (512) 710-0937
Location

1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX 78610

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0134 · Avail. Aug 15

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 0936 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit 0723 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0536 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,227

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1231 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,227

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 0921 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silverado Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
volleyball court
yoga
Silverado Crossing boasts luxury living in the heart of Buda, Texas. The property has everything and more you would expect from an upscale apartment community. The sandstone-accented buildings are aesthetically pleasing and the impeccable landscaping creates a retreat-like experience at your new home. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments are the cream of the crop. Each home features sky-high 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with lavish granite countertops that match the restrooms, oval garden bathtubs, and patios with available pet yards. * At Silverado Crossing the sky is the limit. Our resort-style pool with a built-in spa is truly breathtaking. Lay by the pool or relax inside and enjoy our designer clubhouse with complimentary concierge service. Stay healthy in our Texas-size fitness center with the most up-to-date equipment perfect for gym enthusiasts and beginners alike. Spend a night in enjoying a new release in our movie theater with friends or family. And if a day or night out is what you are looking for Silverado Crossing is just two blocks from popular restaurants and retail. There is a farmer's market every weekend, annual Buda celebrations like "Red White & Buda," and local spots to enjoy daily like Summer Moon, Willie's Joint Barbecue, and Pinballz Kingdom. Easy access to I-35 also places you 15 minutes from downtown Austin and the city's splendors. The property also is nearby Texas State University and award-winning Hays County schools. * Call today to discover your new home at Silverado Crossing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant over 18 years old
Deposit: $250 (1x1); $300(2x2); $500(3x2)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions and weight limit to 100 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Silverado Crossing have any available units?
Silverado Crossing has 10 units available starting at $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Silverado Crossing have?
Some of Silverado Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silverado Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Silverado Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silverado Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Silverado Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Silverado Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Silverado Crossing offers parking.
Does Silverado Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Silverado Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Silverado Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Silverado Crossing has a pool.
Does Silverado Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Silverado Crossing has accessible units.
Does Silverado Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Silverado Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Silverado Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Silverado Crossing has units with air conditioning.
