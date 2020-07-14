Amenities
Silverado Crossing boasts luxury living in the heart of Buda, Texas. The property has everything and more you would expect from an upscale apartment community. The sandstone-accented buildings are aesthetically pleasing and the impeccable landscaping creates a retreat-like experience at your new home. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments are the cream of the crop. Each home features sky-high 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with lavish granite countertops that match the restrooms, oval garden bathtubs, and patios with available pet yards. * At Silverado Crossing the sky is the limit. Our resort-style pool with a built-in spa is truly breathtaking. Lay by the pool or relax inside and enjoy our designer clubhouse with complimentary concierge service. Stay healthy in our Texas-size fitness center with the most up-to-date equipment perfect for gym enthusiasts and beginners alike. Spend a night in enjoying a new release in our movie theater with friends or family. And if a day or night out is what you are looking for Silverado Crossing is just two blocks from popular restaurants and retail. There is a farmer's market every weekend, annual Buda celebrations like "Red White & Buda," and local spots to enjoy daily like Summer Moon, Willie's Joint Barbecue, and Pinballz Kingdom. Easy access to I-35 also places you 15 minutes from downtown Austin and the city's splendors. The property also is nearby Texas State University and award-winning Hays County schools. * Call today to discover your new home at Silverado Crossing!