Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance business center cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet volleyball court yoga

Silverado Crossing boasts luxury living in the heart of Buda, Texas. The property has everything and more you would expect from an upscale apartment community. The sandstone-accented buildings are aesthetically pleasing and the impeccable landscaping creates a retreat-like experience at your new home. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments are the cream of the crop. Each home features sky-high 9-foot ceilings, island kitchens with lavish granite countertops that match the restrooms, oval garden bathtubs, and patios with available pet yards. * At Silverado Crossing the sky is the limit. Our resort-style pool with a built-in spa is truly breathtaking. Lay by the pool or relax inside and enjoy our designer clubhouse with complimentary concierge service. Stay healthy in our Texas-size fitness center with the most up-to-date equipment perfect for gym enthusiasts and beginners alike. Spend a night in enjoying a new release in our movie theater with friends or family. And if a day or night out is what you are looking for Silverado Crossing is just two blocks from popular restaurants and retail. There is a farmer's market every weekend, annual Buda celebrations like "Red White & Buda," and local spots to enjoy daily like Summer Moon, Willie's Joint Barbecue, and Pinballz Kingdom. Easy access to I-35 also places you 15 minutes from downtown Austin and the city's splendors. The property also is nearby Texas State University and award-winning Hays County schools. * Call today to discover your new home at Silverado Crossing!