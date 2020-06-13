Apartment List
212 Apartments for rent in Buda, TX with balcony

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
31 Units Available
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1275 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,072
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
22 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
415 JOANNE LOOP
415 Joanne Loop, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Like new duplex (1 yr old) 3 bedrooms/2 baths/2 car garage (with opener).

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1158 Clark Brothers Drive
1158 Clark Brothers Drive, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
JULY MOVE IN! This charming home is offers sought after West Buda Schools! Featuring a wonderful open concept for entertaining inside, an extended patio for entertaining outside, & private backyard, just a few blocks from Garlic Creek's Million

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
209 Still Hollow CRK
209 Still Hollow Creek, Buda, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2426 sqft
Whispering Hollow stunner! *TWO FULL BATHROOMS upstairs!* Sensationally well-kept & clean home, LOADED w/ upgrades, welcoming curb appeal! Two-story, 4bedrooms, 3.5bathrooms + separate office at front of home & game room/loft area upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
303 El Mirador ST
303 El Mirador Street, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1410 sqft
1 story home on large lot w/great outdoor living including private back yard, playscape, storage and screened-in porch. Home opens to large living room with see-through, stone fireplace & beamed ceiling.
Results within 1 mile of Buda

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
746 Hot Spring Valley
746 Hot Spring Valley, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1901 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, open floor plan filled with natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, Stainless Steel appliances and large center island. Formal dining and living room plus family room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
437 Travertine TRL
437 Travertine Trail, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1567 sqft
Beautiful Bright Open Floor Plan - Charming cottage style house with covered porch has bright open floor plan with high ceilings. Large master suite has separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
474 Travertine TRL
474 Travertine Trail, Hays County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1950 sqft
Open, Bright Floorplan in Gorgeous conveniently located Buda Community! Stonefield is close to I35, 45 South Austin, Seton Hays Hosp, shopping & recreation! Gorgeous home that backs into the community lake.
Results within 5 miles of Buda
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
33 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature garden tubs and decorative crown molding. Ample community amenities, including a resident activity center and resort-style pool. Close to Onion Creek Metropolitan Park. Right by I-35.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
18 Units Available
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of Austin’s beautiful Hill Country, The Park at Estancia is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything the vibrant city of Austin has to offer.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1033 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1535 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, pool, and more. Units include Nest thermostats, private yards, and quartz countertops. Located close to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and McKinney Falls State Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
958 sqft
Close to James Bowie High School, Crowan Elementary School, Covington Middle School, HEB, Bauerle Ranch Park, I-35, Highway 290, and S MoPac Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with jacuzzi, dog park, free video library, pool, courtesy patrol, large walk-in closets, and clothes care center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
34 Units Available
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1110 sqft
Apartments on a former dairy farm. Homes feature quartz countertops and track lighting. Community includes a rooftop patio club room, dog park, courtyard swimming pool and shuffleboard court. By I-35. Near Onion Creek Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
Cortland Onion Creek. Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. Minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping, SoCo entertainment, and Barton Creek Greenbelt hiking. Come tour today and see why South Austin is booming!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
76 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
53 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
$1,015
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1380 sqft
Resort-style living on 50+ acres of beautiful landscaping with easy access to major freeways. Huge, stunning pool with space to barbecue. Coffee bar, internet cafe, and shuffleboard. Interiors include luxury appliances and finishes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
45 Units Available
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1287 sqft
In South Austin, nestled in a wooded setting. Walking trails, pet spa, yoga lawn. Apartment homes feature wine fridges and hardwood-like floors. A commuter's dream with easy access to IH-35 and TX-45 toll road.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Buda, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Buda renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

