234 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Buda, TX
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
29 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,054
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
33 Units Available
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,037
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1275 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
301 Wincliff Drive
301 Wincliff Drive, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
Highly sought after Garlic Creek Neighborhood in West Buda. Exemplary Elm Grove elementary and Dahlstrom middle school. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom energy efficient home with a designated office and a bonus family room upstairs.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
310 Wildhorse Creek
310 Wildhorse Creek, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1751 sqft
Owner pays for yard care! Darling home directly behind Blue Ribbon Elm Grove Elementary. Cul de sac! Hard floors-NO CARPET! Meticulously maintained;CLEAN! Modern home colors. Work from home w/this study; french doors for privacy.
Results within 1 mile of Buda
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
424 Moonwalker Tr.
424 Moonwalker Pass, Hays County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1743 sqft
424 Moonwalker Tr.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
393 NECTAR DR
393 Nectar Dr, Hays County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2114 sqft
393 NECTAR DR Available 08/20/20 393 Nectar Dr. - 5-3-2 - 2114 sq. ft. - $2195.00 - 5 - 3 - 2 w/upstairs family room in Buda! Convenient to IH 35 and 130 Toll. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
126 Tangerine Drive
126 Tangerine Drive, Hays County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2677 sqft
Beautiful Chesmar home floor plan with large bonus room + 4th bedroom or office located upstairs with a full bathroom. Covered patio with TV, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
278 Stella Gold St
278 Stella Gold Street, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1488 sqft
278 Stella Gold St Available 08/10/20 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Buda - 3 bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Buda ~ Ceramic Tile in Living/Dining/Kitchen ~ Granite Countertops ~ Stainless Appliances ~ Recent Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Large Master with Double Vanity,
Results within 5 miles of Buda
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,051
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1033 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
Resort-style living on 50+ acres of beautiful landscaping with easy access to major freeways. Huge, stunning pool with space to barbecue. Coffee bar, internet cafe, and shuffleboard. Interiors include luxury appliances and finishes.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
25 Units Available
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1287 sqft
In South Austin, nestled in a wooded setting. Walking trails, pet spa, yoga lawn. Apartment homes feature wine fridges and hardwood-like floors. A commuter's dream with easy access to IH-35 and TX-45 toll road.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
25 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1338 sqft
Located near 32 acres of hill country for beautiful views. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, fitness center, and pools. Apartments offer built-in desks and bookshelves, WiFi access throughout, and full-size appliances.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
19 Units Available
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1072 sqft
Apartments on a former dairy farm. Homes feature quartz countertops and track lighting. Community includes a rooftop patio club room, dog park, courtyard swimming pool and shuffleboard court. By I-35. Near Onion Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
61 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,121
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,846
1392 sqft
Cortland Onion Creek. Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. Minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping, SoCo entertainment, and Barton Creek Greenbelt hiking. Come tour today and see why South Austin is booming!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1182 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the MoPac Expressway and I-35. Units offer amenities like laundry, patio/balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community also includes parking garage, pool, and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
27 Units Available
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1103 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a billiards room, business center and resort-style pool. Apartment features include gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and track lighting. The Onion Creek Club and Southpark Meadows are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Buda 1 BedroomsBuda 2 BedroomsBuda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuda 3 BedroomsBuda Accessible ApartmentsBuda Apartments with BalconyBuda Apartments with GarageBuda Apartments with GymBuda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBuda Apartments with ParkingBuda Apartments with PoolBuda Apartments with Washer-DryerBuda Dog Friendly ApartmentsBuda Pet Friendly PlacesBuda Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXWells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TXBulverde, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXCibolo, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXTimberwood Park, TXBrushy Creek, TX