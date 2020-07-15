/
studio apartments
15 Studio Apartments for rent in Buda, TX
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
23 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,026
574 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
19 Units Available
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,100
468 sqft
Apartments on a former dairy farm. Homes feature quartz countertops and track lighting. Community includes a rooftop patio club room, dog park, courtyard swimming pool and shuffleboard court. By I-35. Near Onion Creek Park.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11309 Farrah Ln 86712
11309 Farrah Lane, Austin, TX
Studio
$954
450 sqft
$954 | STUDIO | W/D Incld | Luxury South Austin - Property Id: 126056 Community Features: 24 Hour Professional Maintenance,Cyber Cafe, 2 Bark Parks, Controlled Access Gates, Picnic Area with BBQ Grills, After Hours Courtesy Patrol, Outdoor Lounge
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
107 Units Available
Barton Hills
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$970
505 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Dawson
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$995
400 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, air conditioning and dishwashers. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park. Outdoor courtyard with access to grills. Location near Ben White Boulevard.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
36 Units Available
South Lamar
Mission James Place
4009 Victory Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$855
396 sqft
Mission James Place offers studio, 1, and 2 bedroom Austin apartments that feature open floor plans, spacious closets, ceiling fans, garbage disposal, washer and dryer, patio or balconies, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
32 Units Available
East Oak Hill
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,185
548 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
West Oak Hill
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,130
544 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Garrison Park
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$920
426 sqft
Beautiful apartments with hardwood floors and private balconies. Amenities include Google Fiber, internet cafe and coffee bar. Outdoor swimming pool and dog park. 24-hour on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
251 Units Available
Sweetbriar
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,285
571 sqft
SOUTH AUSTIN'S SMARTEST HOMES. Every corner of Society Soco has been carefully crafted for a second-to-none living experience, from the poolside pergolas to individual offices in our work-from-home hub.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Bridge At South Point
6808 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
Studio
$885
629 sqft
Austin, TX Apartments Bridge at South Point in Austin, Texas, offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent designed to cater to your need for style and convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
60 Units Available
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,325
681 sqft
A perfect compliment to the vibrant local music and nightlife of South Congress, this modern understated residence is home for people who want to be near the heart of Austin.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
16 Units Available
South Lamar
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,050
391 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Austin and the University of Texas. Units have granite counters, tile backsplash, and fireplaces. Community includes courtyards, laundry facilities, and BBQ terraces.
Verified
Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
16 Units Available
South Lamar
Garrison
1801 Fortview Rd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
450 sqft
Modern apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets situated within walking distance of hangouts like Radio Coffee & Beer and Casino South Side. Residents have access to a swimming pool and dog park, and Google Fiber.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
29 Units Available
South Lamar
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,370
541 sqft
The Groves at South Lamar offer edgy, modern living that is so Austin. Loft-like spaces with all the latest design elements combine with a great, social courtyard where you can meet up with friends.
