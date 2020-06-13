/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM
64 Accessible Apartments for rent in Buda, TX
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
22 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
Results within 5 miles of Buda
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1535 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, pool, and more. Units include Nest thermostats, private yards, and quartz countertops. Located close to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and McKinney Falls State Park.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
34 Units Available
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1110 sqft
Apartments on a former dairy farm. Homes feature quartz countertops and track lighting. Community includes a rooftop patio club room, dog park, courtyard swimming pool and shuffleboard court. By I-35. Near Onion Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
Cortland Onion Creek. Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. Minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping, SoCo entertainment, and Barton Creek Greenbelt hiking. Come tour today and see why South Austin is booming!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
76 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
45 Units Available
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1287 sqft
In South Austin, nestled in a wooded setting. Walking trails, pet spa, yoga lawn. Apartment homes feature wine fridges and hardwood-like floors. A commuter's dream with easy access to IH-35 and TX-45 toll road.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near 32 acres of hill country for beautiful views. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, fitness center, and pools. Apartments offer built-in desks and bookshelves, WiFi access throughout, and full-size appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1041 sqft
Convenient Austin location, just steps off Slaughter and Manchaca. Community amenities include billiards table, gourmet coffee bar and pool. Luxury units offer fireplaces, patios/balconies, W/D hookups and modern fixtures.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
31 Units Available
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1103 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a billiards room, business center and resort-style pool. Apartment features include gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and track lighting. The Onion Creek Club and Southpark Meadows are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
34 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1348 sqft
Apartments feature garden tubs and decorative crown molding. Ample community amenities, including a resident activity center and resort-style pool. Close to Onion Creek Metropolitan Park. Right by I-35.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
11205 Blairview LN
11205 Blairview Lane, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3482 sqft
Light & bright! Come take a look at this Hillcrest gem of a home & be only a short distance to the area pool. A wonderful 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5022 Cromwell Dr 170890
5022 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1273 sqft
New | Luxury 3Bdrm | $1694 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101355 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5024 Cromwell Dr 170890
5024 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1033 sqft
NEW | Luxury 2BD | $1,360 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101342 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4921 Cromwell Dr. 77863
4921 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
597 sqft
1Bd / 1Ba | W/D Incd | Gated Access | 1 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 149836 That's right! 2nd Chance Rental Opportunity in this Gorgeous Apartment Community in Kyle.
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
9316 Alex Lane
9316 Alex Ln, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2068 sqft
Recently built home with 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath located in the great Southpark Meadows subdivision. The grey bricks, white fascia, the modern structure of the home, red door, and clean landscaping makes the front exterior look marvelous.
Results within 10 miles of Buda
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
23 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1394 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
$
West Oak Hill
38 Units Available
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1733 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to shopping and dining in Southwest Austin.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
$
189 Units Available
Anthem Apartment Homes at Ledge Stone
383 Rocky Ridge Trl, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1485 sqft
Anthem290 is a brand new community capturing Texas Hill Country views, conveniences, and adventure. Savor your surroundings and experience a lifestyle filled with robust amenities, just on the edge of Austin in the hill country.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
West Congress
56 Units Available
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1260 sqft
Can't miss the unique hardwood flooring and kitchen island designs. Community spaces are modern and spacious with a fully equipped, 24-hour gym, coffee bar, relaxing pool and social lounge. Minutes from the best of Austin.
Similar Pages
Buda 1 BedroomsBuda 2 BedroomsBuda 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBuda 3 BedroomsBuda Accessible ApartmentsBuda Apartments with Balcony
Buda Apartments with GarageBuda Apartments with GymBuda Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBuda Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBuda Apartments with ParkingBuda Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Wells Branch, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBarton Creek, TXWindcrest, TXManor, TX