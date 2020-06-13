Apartment List
219 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Buda, TX

Finding an apartment in Buda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
21 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,072
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
31 Units Available
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1275 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1158 Clark Brothers Drive
1158 Clark Brothers Drive, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
JULY MOVE IN! This charming home is offers sought after West Buda Schools! Featuring a wonderful open concept for entertaining inside, an extended patio for entertaining outside, & private backyard, just a few blocks from Garlic Creek's Million
Results within 1 mile of Buda

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
393 NECTAR DR
393 Nectar Dr, Hays County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2114 sqft
393 NECTAR DR Available 07/17/20 393 Nectar Dr. - 5-3-2 - 2114 sq. ft. - $2195.00 - 5 - 3 - 2 w/upstairs family room in Buda! Convenient to IH 35 and 130 Toll. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
224 Martha
224 Martha Dr, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
224 Martha Available 07/24/20 224 Martha Buda, TX 78610 - Schedule showings with office - 512-667-6485 Available for showings (RLNE4229854)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
746 Hot Spring Valley
746 Hot Spring Valley, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1901 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, open floor plan filled with natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, Stainless Steel appliances and large center island. Formal dining and living room plus family room.
Results within 5 miles of Buda
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
17 Units Available
The Park at Estancia
820 Camino Vaquero Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of Austin’s beautiful Hill Country, The Park at Estancia is a peaceful retreat away from it all, yet close to everything the vibrant city of Austin has to offer.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1033 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
958 sqft
Close to James Bowie High School, Crowan Elementary School, Covington Middle School, HEB, Bauerle Ranch Park, I-35, Highway 290, and S MoPac Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with jacuzzi, dog park, free video library, pool, courtesy patrol, large walk-in closets, and clothes care center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1380 sqft
Resort-style living on 50+ acres of beautiful landscaping with easy access to major freeways. Huge, stunning pool with space to barbecue. Coffee bar, internet cafe, and shuffleboard. Interiors include luxury appliances and finishes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near 32 acres of hill country for beautiful views. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, fitness center, and pools. Apartments offer built-in desks and bookshelves, WiFi access throughout, and full-size appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1041 sqft
Convenient Austin location, just steps off Slaughter and Manchaca. Community amenities include billiards table, gourmet coffee bar and pool. Luxury units offer fireplaces, patios/balconies, W/D hookups and modern fixtures.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
33 Units Available
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1535 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, pool, and more. Units include Nest thermostats, private yards, and quartz countertops. Located close to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and McKinney Falls State Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
31 Units Available
The Landing at Double Creek Apartments
11301 Farrah Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,006
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1103 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a billiards room, business center and resort-style pool. Apartment features include gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and track lighting. The Onion Creek Club and Southpark Meadows are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
76 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
33 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature garden tubs and decorative crown molding. Ample community amenities, including a resident activity center and resort-style pool. Close to Onion Creek Metropolitan Park. Right by I-35.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
33 Units Available
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1110 sqft
Apartments on a former dairy farm. Homes feature quartz countertops and track lighting. Community includes a rooftop patio club room, dog park, courtyard swimming pool and shuffleboard court. By I-35. Near Onion Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
Cortland Onion Creek. Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. Minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping, SoCo entertainment, and Barton Creek Greenbelt hiking. Come tour today and see why South Austin is booming!
City Guide for Buda, TX

Hear the scritch-scratch of tiny paws whizzing down the track? It's Wiener Dog Racing time in Buda, Texas! Each April, the Buda County Fair hosts this much-anticipated canine race to see which gallant-hearted dachshund will win that year's championship. The race is followed by, among other events, a best-dressed dog contest. It's easy to see that the residents of Buda, "The Outdoor Capital of Texas," love their dogs.

Located in the Texas Hill Country region just 13 miles southwest of Austin and 60 miles northeast of San Antonio, Buda, Texas, serves as a bedroom community for folks who work or play in the nearby capital city. During the heyday of the International-Great Northern Railroad, Buda started out as a railroad stop alongside the tracks. Things really got rolling when a much-sought-after depot was built in 1881; the city (called, at the time, Du Pre) was platted and began to gain even more momentum after the Carrington Hotel was built. The two widows in the kitchen cooked delicious, wholesome meals for hungry train travelers, and the hostess, Mrs. Carrington, was known to be friendly and well-liked by all. The city soon grew when settlers came, liked what they saw, got along fine with the friendly people they met, and decided to stay. Over the years, Buda has retained its small-town feel, slow-paced lifestyle and "country calm," even while larger surrounding cities experienced explosions in growth and population. The city fathers of Buda tout an affordable, safe, secure town, flush with outdoor activities and parks, whose residents are community-minded and proud of the city's history. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Buda, TX

Finding an apartment in Buda that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

