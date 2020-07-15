All apartments in Austin
Find more places like The Salado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
The Salado
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

The Salado

2704 Salado St ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2704 Salado St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Salado.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
online portal
2704 Salado has a cozy feel with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans available. The second private entrance off the two bedroom makes this a desirable for roommates seeking a private setting. It is just blocks into West Campus so you can walk or bike into campus.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $350 Non-refundable Application fee & $50 Double Occupancy Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $20
restrictions: Pit Bull, Boxer, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Rottweiler, Doberman, Mastiff, Dalmatians, Chow Chow Wolf or a dog that is a mix of any of these breeds. 65 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Salado have any available units?
The Salado has 4 units available starting at $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Salado have?
Some of The Salado's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Salado currently offering any rent specials?
The Salado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Salado pet-friendly?
Yes, The Salado is pet friendly.
Does The Salado offer parking?
Yes, The Salado offers parking.
Does The Salado have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Salado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Salado have a pool?
No, The Salado does not have a pool.
Does The Salado have accessible units?
No, The Salado does not have accessible units.
Does The Salado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Salado has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Salado?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Le Montreaux Apartments
3605 Steck Ave
Austin, TX 78759
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy
Austin, TX 78758
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity