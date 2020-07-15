The Salado

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry online portal

2704 Salado has a cozy feel with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans available. The second private entrance off the two bedroom makes this a desirable for roommates seeking a private setting. It is just blocks into West Campus so you can walk or bike into campus.