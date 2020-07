Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bike storage guest parking accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car charging clubhouse dog park guest suite hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

These West End Austin luxury apartment homes are found in an awe-inspiring 29-story high-rise located in the Market District. Live at The Monarch and enjoy an environment that is a fusion of both comfort and sparkling energy.The Monarch offers spacious, condo-style one, two or three-bedroom luxury apartments with the largest balconies and patios that Austin has to offer. They feature exceptional living spaces and lavish finishes to meet your needs. The dine-in gourmet kitchens showcase granite counter top cooking islands, stainless steel, energy efficient appliances and tile backsplashes. Enjoy unparalleled views of Austin's beautiful skyline and the rolling hillsides from your wide, glass-rail balcony. Our exceptional community amenities will make you forget you are at home and not on vacation. With 24-hour high-end concierge service, 24-hour dry cleaning pick up, complimentary coffee and tea bar and professional on-site management, The Monarch strives to simplify your life.