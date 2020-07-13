All apartments in Austin
Find more places like The Brodie.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
The Brodie
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

The Brodie

8700 Brodie Ln · (512) 357-7267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8700 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0723 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 1314 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1517 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 1218 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 0918 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Brodie.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
media room
cats allowed
on-site laundry
dog grooming area
hot tub
package receiving
Welcome to The Brodie, an oasis in the heart of South Austin. At The Brodie, you will find that we have anticipated your every need. Enjoy lazy afternoons in our resort-style swimming pool, or unwind with a workout in the fitness center. If you’re in search of a little excitement, head to the surround sound theater to catch a feature film or sporting event. Afterward, move on to the clubhouse for a game of billiards or shuffleboard. Our spacious floor plans will allow you to relax and unwind at the end of your busy day. The Brodie is devoted to creating a special place for you to live with comfort and prestige. You’ll see it in the amenities you enjoy every day, and in a thoughtful way, we see to your every need. We invite you to make The Brodie your home, a haven from the hassles of modern living. Allow our staff to stand between you and day to day concerns with friendly, helpful services. Relax, breathe easy, and enjoy the best of 78745. You are our priority. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carports: $35; Detached garages: $110/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Brodie have any available units?
The Brodie has 15 units available starting at $1,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Brodie have?
Some of The Brodie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Brodie currently offering any rent specials?
The Brodie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Brodie pet-friendly?
Yes, The Brodie is pet friendly.
Does The Brodie offer parking?
Yes, The Brodie offers parking.
Does The Brodie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Brodie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Brodie have a pool?
Yes, The Brodie has a pool.
Does The Brodie have accessible units?
No, The Brodie does not have accessible units.
Does The Brodie have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Brodie has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Brodie?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

45 Flats
4548 Avenue a
Austin, TX 78751
Northland at the Arboretum
11500 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
620 Canyon Creek
9009 N FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Copper Mill
10000 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard
Austin, TX 78735
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity