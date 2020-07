Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access online portal trash valet cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage carport cc payments e-payments guest suite key fob access package receiving

Welcome home to The Asten at Ribelin Ranch where you can enjoy luxury living with a chic, Texas twist. Our modern apartments for rent in the Four Points neighborhood of Austin, Texas, feature beautifully appointed living spaces and exclusive community amenities. With convenient access to downtown Austin, your spacious new home is a quiet oasis where you can get away from it all. Embrace a life of leisure with total-body workouts in the state-of-the-art fitness center or enjoy lazy Sundays lounging by the custom, resort-inspired swimming pool.