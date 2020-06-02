Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe media room online portal pool table

Scofield Park Apartments feature spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans offering designer island kitchens, oversized windows for an abundance of natural light, and magnificent views. For more information, take a look at our floor plans. The pet-friendly gated community offers outdoor recreation areas including two resort-style pools with gas grills, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, entertainment lounge, and an on-site Bark Park with agility course. Learn more about our amenities.



These Round Rock apartments in Austin TX offer quick access to the MoPac Expressway and other major roads in the area. Whether you work in the suburbs or you have to commute into the city, you can count on a convenient commute to and from the office. This also means a quick and easy trip to and from any of the schools in the area. It’s a great neighborhood for kids and families.



Our Round Rock apartments are surrounded by so many great things to do on your day off. If you’re looking for a great place to shop, we’re less than 5-minutes away from The Arboretum. This is considered the top outdoor mall in all of Austin Texas, so you’re sure to find something for any occasion! If your furry friend is looking to run wild and you need a change of scenery from our Bark Park, check out Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park and St. Edwards Park. Enjoy a beer at NXNW brewery after your adventures.