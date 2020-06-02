All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
Scofield Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Scofield Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Scofield Park

2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy · (512) 580-7202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Lamplight Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

A2-1

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

A3-1

$949

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$1,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

B2-1

$1,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 964 sqft

B1-2

$1,599

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

C1-1

$1,549

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

C1-2

$1,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scofield Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
media room
online portal
pool table
Scofield Park Apartments feature spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans offering designer island kitchens, oversized windows for an abundance of natural light, and magnificent views. For more information, take a look at our floor plans. The pet-friendly gated community offers outdoor recreation areas including two resort-style pools with gas grills, two state-of-the-art fitness centers, entertainment lounge, and an on-site Bark Park with agility course. Learn more about our amenities.

These Round Rock apartments in Austin TX offer quick access to the MoPac Expressway and other major roads in the area. Whether you work in the suburbs or you have to commute into the city, you can count on a convenient commute to and from the office. This also means a quick and easy trip to and from any of the schools in the area. It’s a great neighborhood for kids and families.

Our Round Rock apartments are surrounded by so many great things to do on your day off. If you’re looking for a great place to shop, we’re less than 5-minutes away from The Arboretum. This is considered the top outdoor mall in all of Austin Texas, so you’re sure to find something for any occasion! If your furry friend is looking to run wild and you need a change of scenery from our Bark Park, check out Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park and St. Edwards Park. Enjoy a beer at NXNW brewery after your adventures.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Scofield Park have any available units?
Scofield Park offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $949, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,199, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,549. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Scofield Park have?
Some of Scofield Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Scofield Park currently offering any rent specials?
Scofield Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Scofield Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Scofield Park is pet friendly.
Does Scofield Park offer parking?
Yes, Scofield Park offers parking.
Does Scofield Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Scofield Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Scofield Park have a pool?
Yes, Scofield Park has a pool.
Does Scofield Park have accessible units?
No, Scofield Park does not have accessible units.
Does Scofield Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Scofield Park has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
305 Flats
305 35th St
Austin, TX 78705
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
The Arnold
1621 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard
Austin, TX 78757
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Social, The
1817 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin