Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM

Riata

Open Now until 6pm
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy · (512) 201-2573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX 78727
Angus Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit W0825 · Avail. now

$1,062

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit A0334 · Avail. now

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

Unit W2227 · Avail. now

$1,077

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

See 40+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B1813 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit B1933 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit B1233 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 955 sqft

See 44+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit R1522 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,824

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit B1928 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,844

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit G0518 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,929

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riata.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
game room
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
gym
media room
Riata’s one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for rent offer more apartment design styles and configurations than ever before. Once you’re here, the opportunities to engage are endless.

No other place in Austin enables resident connections like Riata. Spread across 180 tree-lined acres, Riata boasts an amenity list as big as Texas, including miles of hiking and biking trails, nine shimmering swimming pools, competition-level barbecue facilities, and three sand volleyball courts. In addition, our community employs a full-time Lifestyle Director who coordinates regular resident activities, and we provide full staffing at our state-of-the-art fitness center. You won’t find amenities like these anywhere else in Austin.

Our renovated apartment homes are available in four finishes beginning with the comfort and function of our Classic option. Our completely renovated Refined Rustic, Contemporary Sleek, and Urban Modern finishes offer a variety of interior upgrades designed for different lifestyles and different tastes.

Beyond the sanctuary of our centrally located community, you will find many of North Austin’s best features, including delicious dining, stellar parks, and wonderful shopping options. It’s also never been easier to commute to Austin’s top tech employers.

Make your best move. Visit Riata today for a tour you won’t soon forget.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200 OAC
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $200, 2 Pets: $300
fee: 1 Pet: $200, 2 Pets: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
Parking Details: Covered Parking: $35/month, Detached garage: $85/month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closets, Additional Storage Unit: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riata have any available units?
Riata has 95 units available starting at $1,062 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Riata have?
Some of Riata's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riata currently offering any rent specials?
Riata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riata pet-friendly?
Yes, Riata is pet friendly.
Does Riata offer parking?
Yes, Riata offers parking.
Does Riata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riata have a pool?
Yes, Riata has a pool.
Does Riata have accessible units?
No, Riata does not have accessible units.
Does Riata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riata has units with dishwashers.
