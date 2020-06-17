All apartments in Austin
Public Lofts Unit 207

4361 South Congress Avenue · (512) 965-1464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4361 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
East Congress

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
yoga
Public Lofts Unit 207 Available 12/01/20 RENT:
2700 ABP/Furnished

OVERVIEW
Six month lease required! This bright, spacious condo built in 2018 located on S. Congress in the St. Elmo district truly has it all. The design is an open concept and modern design in kitchen and living area with tons of natural light and views of SOCO. Well kept commons with two dog parks, gym, yoga room, and ROOFTOP pool with amazing views. Public Lofts is one of the most popular condo developments in Austin. The St. Elmo open air market is opens in 2020. One block from the Austin Winery, Spokesman Coffee, and St.Elmo Brewery!

CONDO DETAILS
-Private, smart 2 bedroom condo
-1 MONTHLY deep clean included in your rent
-Modern color scheme, and gorgeous laminate flooring and white tile throughout
-Parking garage with two reserved spots
-200 trips hosted

TECH HIGHLIGHTS
-August electronic keypad entry
-Nest thermostat
-Top-of-the-line GE PROFILE appliances
-Top-of-the-line 50" Samsung 4k QLED with Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. BEST OF 2018!
-Top-of-the-line Samsung Washer and Dryer. BEST OF 2018!
-ATT high speed internet up to 300mb
-Ultra efficient LED recessed lighting throughout
-Fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and first aid kit

BEDROOMS
-King size with a Purple mattress,Metal/wood frame, Mahogany Gentleman's Dresser, and walk-in closet
-Full size in the guest bedroom with a memory foam mattress and minimalist steel bed frame
-Hypoallergenic sheets, comforter, and pillows

BATHROOMS
-Travel toiletries provided to get you started with ease of mind
-Plenty of fresh bath and hand towels
-Master bath with beautiful shower with glass door and white tile throughout
-Guest bath with full size tub clad in white tile
-Hair dryer
-Iron and board

COOKING
-Knife set
-Coffee maker
-3 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set
-Measuring cups and spoons
-Oven mitt
-Cork screw
-Cutting board
-Dishes, bowls, flatware, cups, coffee mugs, wine glasses
-Mixing bowls of various sizes
-Dish soap, detergent, hand soap

(RLNE5362198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

