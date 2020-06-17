Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Public Lofts Unit 207 Available 12/01/20 RENT:

2700 ABP/Furnished



OVERVIEW

Six month lease required! This bright, spacious condo built in 2018 located on S. Congress in the St. Elmo district truly has it all. The design is an open concept and modern design in kitchen and living area with tons of natural light and views of SOCO. Well kept commons with two dog parks, gym, yoga room, and ROOFTOP pool with amazing views. Public Lofts is one of the most popular condo developments in Austin. The St. Elmo open air market is opens in 2020. One block from the Austin Winery, Spokesman Coffee, and St.Elmo Brewery!



CONDO DETAILS

-Private, smart 2 bedroom condo

-1 MONTHLY deep clean included in your rent

-Modern color scheme, and gorgeous laminate flooring and white tile throughout

-Parking garage with two reserved spots

-200 trips hosted



TECH HIGHLIGHTS

-August electronic keypad entry

-Nest thermostat

-Top-of-the-line GE PROFILE appliances

-Top-of-the-line 50" Samsung 4k QLED with Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. BEST OF 2018!

-Top-of-the-line Samsung Washer and Dryer. BEST OF 2018!

-ATT high speed internet up to 300mb

-Ultra efficient LED recessed lighting throughout

-Fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and first aid kit



BEDROOMS

-King size with a Purple mattress,Metal/wood frame, Mahogany Gentleman's Dresser, and walk-in closet

-Full size in the guest bedroom with a memory foam mattress and minimalist steel bed frame

-Hypoallergenic sheets, comforter, and pillows



BATHROOMS

-Travel toiletries provided to get you started with ease of mind

-Plenty of fresh bath and hand towels

-Master bath with beautiful shower with glass door and white tile throughout

-Guest bath with full size tub clad in white tile

-Hair dryer

-Iron and board



COOKING

-Knife set

-Coffee maker

-3 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

-Measuring cups and spoons

-Oven mitt

-Cork screw

-Cutting board

-Dishes, bowls, flatware, cups, coffee mugs, wine glasses

-Mixing bowls of various sizes

-Dish soap, detergent, hand soap



(RLNE5362198)