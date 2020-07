Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage car charging courtyard

Welcome Home to Mesh! We are less than a mile to downtown in the East Riverside Corridor, and on the University of Texas shuttle route. Enjoy the nighlife with Antone's and Emo's locations just across the street, and take advantage of Austin's beautiful riverfront, the Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail is mere blocks away. Our spacious apartment homes are all undergoing extensive improvements and will feature laminate flooring, and deluxe kitchens and bathroom. Contact us now to make your new home at one of the premiere East Austin communities!