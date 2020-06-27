All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

LP1 Research - #508

8408 Elroy Road · No Longer Available
Location

8408 Elroy Road, Austin, TX 78617

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COUNTRY LIVING -CLOSE IN - Three bedroom, one bath, one car carport on fenced 1 acre lot with trees. Gated entry, central heat & air, ceiling fans, mini blinds vinyl plank flooring (no carpet), kitchen stove, washer & dryer hookups. Country living, lots of shade, privacy and elbow room. Close to Circuit of the Americas facility. Shown by appointment only.
Apply on-line.Security deposits quoted apply to persons with 600+ FICA. No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds. Screening & verification by 3rd party screening service required for all animals/pets. Fee $20 for first + $15 each additional (NO charge for service/comfort animals. Renters General Liability Insurance $100,000 is required**
Owner/landlord is a Texas Licensed Real Estate Broker. Professionally managed.

(RLNE5002248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #508 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #508 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #508 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #508's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #508 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #508 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #508 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #508 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #508 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #508 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #508 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #508 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #508 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #508 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #508 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #508 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #508 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #508 does not have units with dishwashers.
