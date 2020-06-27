LP1 Research - #508

Amenities

COUNTRY LIVING -CLOSE IN - Three bedroom, one bath, one car carport on fenced 1 acre lot with trees. Gated entry, central heat & air, ceiling fans, mini blinds vinyl plank flooring (no carpet), kitchen stove, washer & dryer hookups. Country living, lots of shade, privacy and elbow room. Close to Circuit of the Americas facility. Shown by appointment only.

Apply on-line.Security deposits quoted apply to persons with 600+ FICA. No exotic pets, or dangerous/aggressive dog breeds. Screening & verification by 3rd party screening service required for all animals/pets. Fee $20 for first + $15 each additional (NO charge for service/comfort animals. Renters General Liability Insurance $100,000 is required**

Owner/landlord is a Texas Licensed Real Estate Broker. Professionally managed.



