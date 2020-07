Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub extra storage ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed alarm system cc payments e-payments game room hot tub internet cafe media room online portal

Indigo is a Class A apartment community in Austin, TX where you will find rich, natural Texas heritage blended with a contemporary charm. Our luxurious garden style community boasts amenities second to none, providing Indigo residents with an unique environment. In an unmatched location, Indigo is perfect for making your way to Downtown Austin, with Hwy 183 and Hwy 45 moments away. If you're looking to ditch the car for the day, ride Capital Metro Transit; Lakeline Station is less than a mile away! Take the time to experience your new favorite color at Indigo Apartments in Austin, TX.