Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room carport clubhouse coffee bar community garden dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage trash valet cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

Come experience Luxury on your doorstep! Fox Hill Apartments offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Southwest Austin, Texas. Our spacious apartment homes feature granite countertops, black or stainless steel Energy Star appliances, washer/dryer connections, garden tubs and faux wood flooring. With 9 ft. ceilings, over-sized closets and a patio/balcony in each unit. There is no lack of space or amenities for our residents to enjoy.



Fox Hill is a gated community with a 24-hour fitness center, refreshing swimming pool, executive conference room, business center, valet trash pickup and a community garden. Our pet-friendly community also features a leash free dog park. Discover apartment living at its best and contact us today.