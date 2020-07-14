All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
Edison.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Edison
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Edison

4711 East Riverside Dr · (201) 380-9114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pleasant Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4711 East Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2315 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Unit 1345 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 1332 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

See 22+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2217 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,673

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 2333 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,708

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 1344 · Avail. now

$1,708

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 2314 · Avail. now

$2,111

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car charging
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
google fiber
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
shuffle board
trash valet
Come and discover the very best at Edison. Enhanced by its lush landscaping and modern styling, Edison offers beautiful apartment living close to downtown Austin, Texas. We are just minutes away from local shopping, major freeways, excellent restaurants, and exciting entertainment attractions. From family eateries to fine dining, from unique boutiques to leading department stores, there is something to appeal to every taste and interest.

Edison offers luxurious living in a trendsetting community that is unlike any other. Our spacious studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans are built with your comfort and convenience in mind. Offering amenities that are second to none, each home comes with all-electric kitchens fully equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, pantry, ceiling fans, handsome hardwood flooring, and walk-in closets. Enjoy the rich embellishments of custom shelving, floor-to-ceiling windows, and breathtaking views from your personal balcony or patio. You will soon discover we offer our community members the quality they deserve.

Experience an upscale lifestyle of comfort at Edison. Take advantage of our spectacular recreational amenities including a shimmering swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, a clubhouse, picnic area with barbecue, and lavish rooftop lounge. Our captivating environment offers a business center with copy services, elevators in each building, parking garage, and plenty of guest parking. We also have great amenities for your furry companions, and they are welcomed as family in our pet-friendly community. Schedule a tour and come see for yourself why Edison is the best-kept secret in Austin, Texas!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250-$450
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash/Pest control/Amenety fee: $69/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100 per pet.
fee: $400 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Max weight: 100 lbs. No aggressive breeds. Vet records must be provided.
Parking Details: Open lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $30-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Edison have any available units?
Edison has 57 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Edison have?
Some of Edison's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edison currently offering any rent specials?
Edison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edison pet-friendly?
Yes, Edison is pet friendly.
Does Edison offer parking?
Yes, Edison offers parking.
Does Edison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edison have a pool?
Yes, Edison has a pool.
Does Edison have accessible units?
Yes, Edison has accessible units.
Does Edison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edison has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz
Austin, TX 78703
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin