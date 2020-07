Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit google fiber media room online portal smoke-free community

Live the best of both worlds outside the city in our spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in south Austin, TX. With sleek, designer features like granite countertops and deep-soaking tubs and full-size washer and dryer connections, you'll be proud to call any of our apartments home. With walkability to the many shopping and dining options of Southpark Meadows, Cortland Southpark Terraces is minutes away from major points in the Austin area. With easy access to I-35 and the 130, you're just minutes away from downtown Austin and the many outdoor features the city has to offer.