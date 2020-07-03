Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage carport fire pit green community hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal

Welcome to Broadstone Travesia apartments! A place where modern luxury and stylish sophistication meet to create the finest luxury living in Austin, Texas. Nestled in North Austin, minutes away from I-35, I-45, and MoPac, our community is the perfect place for young professionals, high-tech enthusiasts, or for anyone else who wants to be close to tech-giants such as Dell, and HP. The proximity to Austin’s Tech Ridge Corridor is a nice perk, while the surrounding area of La Frontera and Wells Branch offers plenty of venues for fine dining and entertainment.



The green and pet friendly grounds of our apartments will keep both you and your furry friends happy. Fido will love the leash-free Pet Park, while the residents' lounge, 24-hour fitness center, and resort-inspired pool with sundeck will be among your favorites. Lavishness and spaciousness are the best words to describe our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment floor plans. Ranging from 627 and going to 1,365 square feet of space,