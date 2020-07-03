All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:18 AM

Broadstone Travesia

3701 Quick Hill Rd · (512) 359-3706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3701 Quick Hill Rd, Austin, TX 78728

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15205 · Avail. now

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 13105 · Avail. now

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 05308 · Avail. now

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09208 · Avail. now

$1,466

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01208 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadstone Travesia.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
carport
fire pit
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Welcome to Broadstone Travesia apartments! A place where modern luxury and stylish sophistication meet to create the finest luxury living in Austin, Texas. Nestled in North Austin, minutes away from I-35, I-45, and MoPac, our community is the perfect place for young professionals, high-tech enthusiasts, or for anyone else who wants to be close to tech-giants such as Dell, and HP. The proximity to Austin’s Tech Ridge Corridor is a nice perk, while the surrounding area of La Frontera and Wells Branch offers plenty of venues for fine dining and entertainment.

The green and pet friendly grounds of our apartments will keep both you and your furry friends happy. Fido will love the leash-free Pet Park, while the residents' lounge, 24-hour fitness center, and resort-inspired pool with sundeck will be among your favorites. Lavishness and spaciousness are the best words to describe our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment floor plans. Ranging from 627 and going to 1,365 square feet of space,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500; Surety bond: $87.50
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $80/month; Detached carport: $35/month. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Broadstone Travesia have any available units?
Broadstone Travesia has 7 units available starting at $1,023 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadstone Travesia have?
Some of Broadstone Travesia's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadstone Travesia currently offering any rent specials?
Broadstone Travesia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadstone Travesia pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadstone Travesia is pet friendly.
Does Broadstone Travesia offer parking?
Yes, Broadstone Travesia offers parking.
Does Broadstone Travesia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Broadstone Travesia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadstone Travesia have a pool?
Yes, Broadstone Travesia has a pool.
Does Broadstone Travesia have accessible units?
No, Broadstone Travesia does not have accessible units.
Does Broadstone Travesia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadstone Travesia has units with dishwashers.

