Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar game room bike storage lobby elevator parking pool gym bbq/grill car charging conference room courtyard dog grooming area fire pit internet access package receiving trash valet yoga

Located in Austin’s eclectic Eastside, Aura Riverside captures the magnetic, spirited and intangible energy of the capital city. Sophisticated interiors, private patios and balconies, garden soaking tubs, elevated amenities and a modern vibe provide a cultivated living experience for the adventurous urban dweller. Surrounded by the lush Riverside district, Aura Riverside allows you to tune out the noise while being minutes from significant thoroughfares and job hubs — think the Central Business District, the University of Texas, IBM and Austin Energy. Keep Austin Weird and your commute short with definitive Austin destinations just a walk, bike or drive away from Aura Riverside. Bask in the stage light glow at Emo’s or Antone’s Nightclub, take a hike at McKinney State Falls Park, or gather with friends to dine your way through SoCo’s delectable eateries.