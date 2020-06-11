All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Aura Riverside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Aura Riverside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:07 PM

Aura Riverside

6107 East Riverside Drive · (512) 967-0741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Montopolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6107 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 143 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Unit 241 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 591 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

See 90+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 237 · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 354 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Unit 254 · Avail. now

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aura Riverside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
game room
bike storage
lobby
elevator
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
car charging
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
fire pit
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
Located in Austin’s eclectic Eastside, Aura Riverside captures the magnetic, spirited and intangible energy of the capital city. Sophisticated interiors, private patios and balconies, garden soaking tubs, elevated amenities and a modern vibe provide a cultivated living experience for the adventurous urban dweller. Surrounded by the lush Riverside district, Aura Riverside allows you to tune out the noise while being minutes from significant thoroughfares and job hubs — think the Central Business District, the University of Texas, IBM and Austin Energy. Keep Austin Weird and your commute short with definitive Austin destinations just a walk, bike or drive away from Aura Riverside. Bask in the stage light glow at Emo’s or Antone’s Nightclub, take a hike at McKinney State Falls Park, or gather with friends to dine your way through SoCo’s delectable eateries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet additional monthly rent
restrictions: No weight limit, breed restrictions only. Pet records and photo required.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aura Riverside have any available units?
Aura Riverside has 117 units available starting at $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Aura Riverside have?
Some of Aura Riverside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aura Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
Aura Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aura Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, Aura Riverside is pet friendly.
Does Aura Riverside offer parking?
Yes, Aura Riverside offers parking.
Does Aura Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aura Riverside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aura Riverside have a pool?
Yes, Aura Riverside has a pool.
Does Aura Riverside have accessible units?
No, Aura Riverside does not have accessible units.
Does Aura Riverside have units with dishwashers?
No, Aura Riverside does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Aura Riverside?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
Bannister Place
1301 W Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
3501 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78748
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750
Volume 6
2704 French Pl
Austin, TX 78722
Abbey Road
2601 Penny Ln
Austin, TX 78757

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity