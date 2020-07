Amenities

Aubry Hills Apartments in Austin, Texas is a lush retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyone's favorite Southern city. With its picturesque setting, central location, and overall affordability, we are the ideal choice for your next apartment home. Offering an affordable and impressive selection of studio apartments as well as one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, residents from all walks of life will find the perfect fit for their unique lifestyle. Make our community your playground: take a dip in our sparkling, resort-style pool, challenge fellow residents to a game on our exclusive sports court, or take advantage of our central location. Apartment amenities include fully equipped kitchens with dishwasher and garbage disposal, spacious walk-in closets, and your very own patio or balcony. Grab the bull by the horns, and make Aubry Hills Apartments, Austin's favorite apartment housing community, your next place of residence. Call and schedule your personalized tour with our friendly leasing team today!