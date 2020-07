Alister Balcones

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly e-payments hot tub

There seem to be two sides to Austin. Of course, theres the honky-tonk, barbeque, and beer of Sixth Street and South Lamarand then theres rest of the city. Which is quite picturesque, with green rolling hills, lush lawns, winding streets and trails, towering trees, and about a million golf courses. The apartments here are downright roomy, averaging more than 1,000 square feet, with open layouts and nice touches like high ceilings, huge windows, and built-in laptop stations. The size of our very desirable townhomes is on par with some single-family homes, with nearly 1,500 square feet of living space. Live large? Yes, please! Whats more, we have big plans in the works, with each apartment scheduled for a bit of a makeover. Upgrades include quartz counters, stainless appliances, eco-friendly flooring, new fixtures, strategically placed USB ports (youre going to love that), and more. Our amenities package, too, will get the once-over with a redesigned clubhouse, and amped-up pool decks and social areas.