9815 Woodshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

South Austin: Remodeled 3 BD 2 BA Home for Rent - Completely remodeled home. Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desired South Austin area. New granite counters, and tile backsplash in kitchen. Updated granite and tile in both bathrooms. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Fresh paint. Vinyl Plank flooring and new carpet. Minutes to shopping, entertainment, schools and more. Approx 1794 sqft of living space. Open and bright. A must see. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



