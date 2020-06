Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Exquisitely amazing taste in the Four Points - Property Id: 167766



-Beautiful quaint community nestled near four points with great pricing. Call today for more info! I locate apts for people for free, is what I do so if you call, except excellent customer service, great feedback and amazing help only one call away! 6+ years in my industry.



have lots of other listings here at https://showmojo.com/0e814b909e/listings/mapsearch



What Separates me from the competition - - My Integrity - Honesty - Experience



Other specialties: Home purchases/Listings



-Scott Petermann-

-CityWide Realty LLC-

-512-230-2174-

-Member of the Austin Board of Realtors-

-Realtor - Relocation Specialist-

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/167766

Property Id 167766



(RLNE5795948)