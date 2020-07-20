All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:07 AM

9739 Anderson Village Dr

Location

9739 Anderson Village Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ASK ABOUT OUR ONE MONTH RENT MOVE-IN BONUS! This house has a clean, spacious, open floor plan that feels comfortable.
It is home to some large old trees in a shaded yard complemented by a huge deck.
It was also recently remodeled with tile and laminate throughout, kitchen and bathroom countertops, interior paint, re-polished kitchen cabinets, double windows, a new dishwasher and brand new fridge.
Conveniently located across from Old Stage Park (with a dog park), with immediate access to 183, 620, 45, Lakeline Mall, etc...

Go to this link to see my video tour! http://bit.ly/9739Anderson ....

Contact Elizabeth at (512) 206-6983 or elizabeth.dahan@outlook.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9739 Anderson Village Dr have any available units?
9739 Anderson Village Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9739 Anderson Village Dr have?
Some of 9739 Anderson Village Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9739 Anderson Village Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9739 Anderson Village Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9739 Anderson Village Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9739 Anderson Village Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9739 Anderson Village Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9739 Anderson Village Dr offers parking.
Does 9739 Anderson Village Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9739 Anderson Village Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9739 Anderson Village Dr have a pool?
No, 9739 Anderson Village Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9739 Anderson Village Dr have accessible units?
No, 9739 Anderson Village Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9739 Anderson Village Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9739 Anderson Village Dr has units with dishwashers.
