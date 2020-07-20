9739 Anderson Village Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ASK ABOUT OUR ONE MONTH RENT MOVE-IN BONUS! This house has a clean, spacious, open floor plan that feels comfortable.

It is home to some large old trees in a shaded yard complemented by a huge deck.

It was also recently remodeled with tile and laminate throughout, kitchen and bathroom countertops, interior paint, re-polished kitchen cabinets, double windows, a new dishwasher and brand new fridge.

Conveniently located across from Old Stage Park (with a dog park), with immediate access to 183, 620, 45, Lakeline Mall, etc...



Go to this link to see my video tour! http://bit.ly/9739Anderson ....



Contact Elizabeth at (512) 206-6983 or elizabeth.dahan@outlook.com