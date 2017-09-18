9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool pool table

Move in here and be connected to everywhere you need to be via the new light rail system. This transit-oriented community is the first of it's kind! Inside the controlled access gates you'll find a park-like setting with legacy oak trees, a beautifully-landscaped resort-style pool and fountain area, a clubhouse, billiards, a full-service business center and an amazing fitness center! Apartment features include faux hardwood floors, French doors, 2" wood blinds, crown molding, a full-size washer and dryer and a huge walk-in closet!! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.