Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY

9725 Lake Creek Parkway · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9725 Lake Creek Parkway, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,010

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
Move in here and be connected to everywhere you need to be via the new light rail system. This transit-oriented community is the first of it's kind! Inside the controlled access gates you'll find a park-like setting with legacy oak trees, a beautifully-landscaped resort-style pool and fountain area, a clubhouse, billiards, a full-service business center and an amazing fitness center! Apartment features include faux hardwood floors, French doors, 2" wood blinds, crown molding, a full-size washer and dryer and a huge walk-in closet!! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY have any available units?
9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY have?
Some of 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY currently offering any rent specials?
9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY pet-friendly?
No, 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY offer parking?
No, 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY does not offer parking.
Does 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY have a pool?
Yes, 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY has a pool.
Does 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY have accessible units?
No, 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY does not have accessible units.
Does 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY have units with dishwashers?
No, 9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY does not have units with dishwashers.
