9725 N LAKE CREEK PKWY

Amenities
Move in here and be connected to everywhere you need to be via the new light rail system. This transit-oriented community is the first of it's kind! Inside the controlled access gates you'll find a park-like setting with legacy oak trees, a beautifully-landscaped resort-style pool and fountain area, a clubhouse, billiards, a full-service business center and an amazing fitness center! Apartment features include faux hardwood floors, French doors, 2" wood blinds, crown molding, a full-size washer and dryer and a huge walk-in closet!! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.