9711 Eastwend Drive

Amenities
Remodeled & efficient 2bed/2bath duplex w/ vaulted ceilings & trendy laminate flooring throughout. New Roof, Fence, Gutters, Landscaping, Cosmetics, Water Heater & 1 yr old HVAC. Each unit comes equipped with a fridge, washer/dryer hooks ups, a 1 car garage & fenced in backyard. Just off N. Lamar on a cul-de-sac street & with easy access to I-35 & residing near the Technology Corridor close to Domain, new Apple Campus & soccer stadium.! Check out the Virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xq3iZCWtmFB
