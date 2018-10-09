All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9711 Eastwend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9711 Eastwend Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:23 AM

9711 Eastwend Drive

9711 Eastwend Drive · (512) 588-3890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9711 Eastwend Drive, Austin, TX 78753
North Lamar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Remodeled & efficient 2bed/2bath duplex w/ vaulted ceilings & trendy laminate flooring throughout. New Roof, Fence, Gutters, Landscaping, Cosmetics, Water Heater & 1 yr old HVAC. Each unit comes equipped with a fridge, washer/dryer hooks ups, a 1 car garage & fenced in backyard. Just off N. Lamar on a cul-de-sac street & with easy access to I-35 & residing near the Technology Corridor close to Domain, new Apple Campus & soccer stadium.! Check out the Virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xq3iZCWtmFB
Open/airy floor plan with lots of natural light. New kitchen backsplash, counters, appliances, modern wood floors/tile, roof, interior/exterior paint, landscaping, fence, appliances, etc... Unit A also has an attached one car garage. Make this home! Easy showing!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9711 Eastwend Drive have any available units?
9711 Eastwend Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9711 Eastwend Drive have?
Some of 9711 Eastwend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9711 Eastwend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9711 Eastwend Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9711 Eastwend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9711 Eastwend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9711 Eastwend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9711 Eastwend Drive does offer parking.
Does 9711 Eastwend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9711 Eastwend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9711 Eastwend Drive have a pool?
No, 9711 Eastwend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9711 Eastwend Drive have accessible units?
No, 9711 Eastwend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9711 Eastwend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9711 Eastwend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9711 Eastwend Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78750
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Camino Flats
2810 Salado Street
Austin, TX 78705
The M at Lakeline
10500 Lakeline Mall Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Tambaleo 2207
2207 S 5th St
Austin, TX 78704
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity