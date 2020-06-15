All apartments in Austin
9520 SPECTRUM DR
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 AM

9520 SPECTRUM DR

9520 Spectrum Drive · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9520 Spectrum Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$977

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
Where you live is one of the most important decisions you can make! You?ll love this hip, savvy Austin apartment where you?ll find contemporary finishes and first-rate amenities. Connect to your career via 183, 45, Mopac and IH-35 and enjoy having quick access to area shopping and dining! The community amenities here are unreal and include a business/conference center, a gaming lounge with billiards, Wi-Fi community hotspots, outdoor grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center, a beach-entry pool, a pet park, coffee/espresso bar, valet trash service and garage and covered parking is available. You work hard and deserve to have a quality apartment to call home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9520 SPECTRUM DR have any available units?
9520 SPECTRUM DR has a unit available for $977 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9520 SPECTRUM DR have?
Some of 9520 SPECTRUM DR's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9520 SPECTRUM DR currently offering any rent specials?
9520 SPECTRUM DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9520 SPECTRUM DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 9520 SPECTRUM DR is pet friendly.
Does 9520 SPECTRUM DR offer parking?
Yes, 9520 SPECTRUM DR does offer parking.
Does 9520 SPECTRUM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9520 SPECTRUM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9520 SPECTRUM DR have a pool?
Yes, 9520 SPECTRUM DR has a pool.
Does 9520 SPECTRUM DR have accessible units?
No, 9520 SPECTRUM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 9520 SPECTRUM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 9520 SPECTRUM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
