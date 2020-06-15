9520 SPECTRUM DR

Amenities
Where you live is one of the most important decisions you can make! You?ll love this hip, savvy Austin apartment where you?ll find contemporary finishes and first-rate amenities. Connect to your career via 183, 45, Mopac and IH-35 and enjoy having quick access to area shopping and dining! The community amenities here are unreal and include a business/conference center, a gaming lounge with billiards, Wi-Fi community hotspots, outdoor grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center, a beach-entry pool, a pet park, coffee/espresso bar, valet trash service and garage and covered parking is available. You work hard and deserve to have a quality apartment to call home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.