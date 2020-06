Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Great Condo for lease in North Austin! - Great Condo for lease in North Austin. All bedroom upstairs. Laminate wood floors and tile down stairs and new carpet upstairs in bedrooms. New paint and counter tops along with full make ready. Community has a pool, tennis courts, and a dog park! To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE4869050)