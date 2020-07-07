9409 Southwick Dr

Amenities

Clean 3/2/2 Home built in 2015 in Desirable Woodland Hills off 969(MLK) 6 mi. to downtown Austin - Beautiful home in the desirable Woodland Hills Neighborhood built in 2015, off 969 (MLK) just east of Decker lane.Located 6 miles from downtown Austin and UT, easy access to airport, 183, & 130. Great layout w/living area open to the kitchen and a nice 3 bedroom layout, all w/9' ceilings. Master Suite has view to back yard and ranch land, full bathroom with large walk in shower and nice sized walk in closet. Stainless double door frig, microwave, d/w, elec. range. 2 inch blinds,automatic garage door opener. NO CARPET, ceiling fans, Faux wood floors and vinyl flooring throughout. Nice yard that backs up to ranch land. Community includes Pool, Park, Hiking Trails w/ Exercise Stations & Picnic Areas.



(RLNE3437921)