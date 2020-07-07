All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

9409 Southwick Dr

9409 Southwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9409 Southwick Drive, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Clean 3/2/2 Home built in 2015 in Desirable Woodland Hills off 969(MLK) 6 mi. to downtown Austin - Beautiful home in the desirable Woodland Hills Neighborhood built in 2015, off 969 (MLK) just east of Decker lane.Located 6 miles from downtown Austin and UT, easy access to airport, 183, & 130. Great layout w/living area open to the kitchen and a nice 3 bedroom layout, all w/9' ceilings. Master Suite has view to back yard and ranch land, full bathroom with large walk in shower and nice sized walk in closet. Stainless double door frig, microwave, d/w, elec. range. 2 inch blinds,automatic garage door opener. NO CARPET, ceiling fans, Faux wood floors and vinyl flooring throughout. Nice yard that backs up to ranch land. Community includes Pool, Park, Hiking Trails w/ Exercise Stations & Picnic Areas.

(RLNE3437921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9409 Southwick Dr have any available units?
9409 Southwick Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9409 Southwick Dr have?
Some of 9409 Southwick Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9409 Southwick Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9409 Southwick Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 Southwick Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9409 Southwick Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9409 Southwick Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9409 Southwick Dr offers parking.
Does 9409 Southwick Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9409 Southwick Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 Southwick Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9409 Southwick Dr has a pool.
Does 9409 Southwick Dr have accessible units?
No, 9409 Southwick Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 Southwick Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9409 Southwick Dr has units with dishwashers.

