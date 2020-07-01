All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 936 East 54th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
936 East 54th Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:42 PM

936 East 54th Street

936 East 54th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

936 East 54th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Ridgetop

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House features two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a bonus study room. One car garage and a private, fenced backyard with plenty of storage. Kitchen has updated tile flooring, dishwasher, new sink and faucet, microwave with vent, and the cabinet hardware. Living room painted a neutral color. Light fixture in bathroom has been updated, and the tub resurfaced. Great location, with easy access to I-35 and only 5 minutes away from downtown Austin!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 3/11/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 East 54th Street have any available units?
936 East 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 East 54th Street have?
Some of 936 East 54th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 East 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
936 East 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 East 54th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 East 54th Street is pet friendly.
Does 936 East 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 936 East 54th Street offers parking.
Does 936 East 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 936 East 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 East 54th Street have a pool?
No, 936 East 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 936 East 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 936 East 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 936 East 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 East 54th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd
Austin, TX 78756
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Estancia Villas
1200 Estancia Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St
Austin, TX 78717
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street
Austin, TX 78717
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson CountyBexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin