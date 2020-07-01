936 East 54th Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

House features two bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a bonus study room. One car garage and a private, fenced backyard with plenty of storage. Kitchen has updated tile flooring, dishwasher, new sink and faucet, microwave with vent, and the cabinet hardware. Living room painted a neutral color. Light fixture in bathroom has been updated, and the tub resurfaced. Great location, with easy access to I-35 and only 5 minutes away from downtown Austin!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 3/11/20



