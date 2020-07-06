Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

9313 Castle Pines Available 04/13/20 Huge 4 bedroom home in Avery Ranch - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full baths, multi-gen floorplan with 1 room and bath downstairs, gourmet kitchen opens to the living room which is inundated with natural light, all appliances stay including washer/dryer. Upstairs is not one but two game rooms/ office space, large master bedroom and has a master bath suite with double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Out back is a large deck and covered patio with no neighbors behind you.



(RLNE5699986)