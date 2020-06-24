9201 Sawyer Fay Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage new construction

Beautiful new construction in Southpark Meadows subdivision off Slaughter Ln. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 spacious baths and 2444 sq ft. All hard 24" tile in downstairs living, kitchen, bath and office space. Granite countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen. New carpet in all bedrooms upstairs and small game room. Large fenced backyard and a 2 car garage. Walk to many restaurants and retail shopping in the area!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,245, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

