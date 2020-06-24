All apartments in Austin
9201 Sawyer Fay Lane
Last updated April 7 2020 at 3:58 PM

9201 Sawyer Fay Lane

9201 Sawyer Fay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9201 Sawyer Fay Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful new construction in Southpark Meadows subdivision off Slaughter Ln. 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 spacious baths and 2444 sq ft. All hard 24" tile in downstairs living, kitchen, bath and office space. Granite countertops and stainless appliances in the kitchen. New carpet in all bedrooms upstairs and small game room. Large fenced backyard and a 2 car garage. Walk to many restaurants and retail shopping in the area!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,245, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane have any available units?
9201 Sawyer Fay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane have?
Some of 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9201 Sawyer Fay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane offers parking.
Does 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane have a pool?
No, 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane have accessible units?
No, 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9201 Sawyer Fay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
