911 Bret Ln B

w/d hookup pool range oven refrigerator

600 sqft Duplex Ready to Rent - Property Id: 173923



The duplex is the B unit located in Southeast Austin. Minutes from Austin International Airport; Downtown Austin ; grocery stores like HEB and Fiesta; many fast food chains. It is also within walking distance to Eastside Memorial High School. Govalle Neighborhood Park and Pool is also within walking distance.

The duplex is equipped with gas and electric. It has washer and dryer connections. You will be responsible for supplying your own refrigerator.

No Pets Allowed



