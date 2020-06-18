600 sqft Duplex Ready to Rent - Property Id: 173923
The duplex is the B unit located in Southeast Austin. Minutes from Austin International Airport; Downtown Austin ; grocery stores like HEB and Fiesta; many fast food chains. It is also within walking distance to Eastside Memorial High School. Govalle Neighborhood Park and Pool is also within walking distance. The duplex is equipped with gas and electric. It has washer and dryer connections. You will be responsible for supplying your own refrigerator. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173923p Property Id 173923
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5299345)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 911 Bret Ln B have any available units?
911 Bret Ln B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Bret Ln B have?
Some of 911 Bret Ln B's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Bret Ln B currently offering any rent specials?
911 Bret Ln B is not currently offering any rent specials.