All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 911 Bret Ln B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
911 Bret Ln B
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

911 Bret Ln B

911 Bret Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Johnston Terrace
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

911 Bret Lane, Austin, TX 78721
Johnston Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
600 sqft Duplex Ready to Rent - Property Id: 173923

The duplex is the B unit located in Southeast Austin. Minutes from Austin International Airport; Downtown Austin ; grocery stores like HEB and Fiesta; many fast food chains. It is also within walking distance to Eastside Memorial High School. Govalle Neighborhood Park and Pool is also within walking distance.
The duplex is equipped with gas and electric. It has washer and dryer connections. You will be responsible for supplying your own refrigerator.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173923p
Property Id 173923

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5299345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Bret Ln B have any available units?
911 Bret Ln B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Bret Ln B have?
Some of 911 Bret Ln B's amenities include w/d hookup, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Bret Ln B currently offering any rent specials?
911 Bret Ln B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Bret Ln B pet-friendly?
No, 911 Bret Ln B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 911 Bret Ln B offer parking?
No, 911 Bret Ln B does not offer parking.
Does 911 Bret Ln B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Bret Ln B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Bret Ln B have a pool?
Yes, 911 Bret Ln B has a pool.
Does 911 Bret Ln B have accessible units?
No, 911 Bret Ln B does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Bret Ln B have units with dishwashers?
No, 911 Bret Ln B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street
Austin, TX 78704
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
South Congress Commons
126 W Alpine Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin