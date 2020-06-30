9100 Mountain Ridge Dr Unit 210

Updated 1 Bedroom Condo Near Arboretum - Updated 1 Bedroom Condo in Northwest Austin ~ Living Room has Vaulted Ceilings & Gas Log Fireplace ~ Wood Flooring Throughout ~ New Quartz Counter-tops in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Recessed Lighting ~ Ceiling Fans ~ Covered Patio/Balcony overlooking Wooded Area & Dog Park ~ 6 Minutes from The Domain ~ 3 Minutes from The Arboretum
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
