9028 Sun Shower Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home is now available for lease, located in the desirable Woodland Hills community. Very open floor plan; the formal dining room opens into the living area, with an inviting stone fireplace. which leads to the kitchen that features a large island, black appliances, granite countertops, and a gas cooktop. A second spacious living room is upstairs, along with the bedrooms. Expansive backyard with a covered patio. Community includes a park, pool, and hike/bike trails. Close to downtown, UT, Mueller, and with easy access to 183/130.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.