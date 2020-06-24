All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

9028 Sun Shower Bend

9028 Sun Shower Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

9028 Sun Shower Bnd, Austin, TX 78724

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
fireplace
This beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home is now available for lease, located in the desirable Woodland Hills community. Very open floor plan; the formal dining room opens into the living area, with an inviting stone fireplace. which leads to the kitchen that features a large island, black appliances, granite countertops, and a gas cooktop. A second spacious living room is upstairs, along with the bedrooms. Expansive backyard with a covered patio. Community includes a park, pool, and hike/bike trails. Close to downtown, UT, Mueller, and with easy access to 183/130.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9028 Sun Shower Bend have any available units?
9028 Sun Shower Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9028 Sun Shower Bend have?
Some of 9028 Sun Shower Bend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9028 Sun Shower Bend currently offering any rent specials?
9028 Sun Shower Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9028 Sun Shower Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 9028 Sun Shower Bend is pet friendly.
Does 9028 Sun Shower Bend offer parking?
No, 9028 Sun Shower Bend does not offer parking.
Does 9028 Sun Shower Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9028 Sun Shower Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9028 Sun Shower Bend have a pool?
Yes, 9028 Sun Shower Bend has a pool.
Does 9028 Sun Shower Bend have accessible units?
No, 9028 Sun Shower Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 9028 Sun Shower Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 9028 Sun Shower Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
