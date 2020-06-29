Amenities
8907 Bridgewood Trail Available 07/03/19 Lovely home in North Austin! - Top notch remodel, spacious floor plan, contemporary feel! Ground floor open living concept, fireplace, dining, plenty of counter space in kitchen, new quartz countertops, full set of appliances incl. fridge. 4 bedrooms on second floor, large master suite with double vanities, oversized shower and 2 walk in closets. All hard flooring and new bathrooms. Oversized garage, backyard great for entertaining and complete privacy. Established neighborhood, centrally located to both downtown and tech corridor.
(RLNE4914217)