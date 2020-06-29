Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8907 Bridgewood Trail Available 07/03/19 Lovely home in North Austin! - Top notch remodel, spacious floor plan, contemporary feel! Ground floor open living concept, fireplace, dining, plenty of counter space in kitchen, new quartz countertops, full set of appliances incl. fridge. 4 bedrooms on second floor, large master suite with double vanities, oversized shower and 2 walk in closets. All hard flooring and new bathrooms. Oversized garage, backyard great for entertaining and complete privacy. Established neighborhood, centrally located to both downtown and tech corridor.



(RLNE4914217)