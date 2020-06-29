All apartments in Austin
8907 Bridgewood Trail

8907 Bridgewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8907 Bridgewood Trail, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8907 Bridgewood Trail Available 07/03/19 Lovely home in North Austin! - Top notch remodel, spacious floor plan, contemporary feel! Ground floor open living concept, fireplace, dining, plenty of counter space in kitchen, new quartz countertops, full set of appliances incl. fridge. 4 bedrooms on second floor, large master suite with double vanities, oversized shower and 2 walk in closets. All hard flooring and new bathrooms. Oversized garage, backyard great for entertaining and complete privacy. Established neighborhood, centrally located to both downtown and tech corridor.

(RLNE4914217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8907 Bridgewood Trail have any available units?
8907 Bridgewood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8907 Bridgewood Trail have?
Some of 8907 Bridgewood Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8907 Bridgewood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8907 Bridgewood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8907 Bridgewood Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8907 Bridgewood Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8907 Bridgewood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8907 Bridgewood Trail offers parking.
Does 8907 Bridgewood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8907 Bridgewood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8907 Bridgewood Trail have a pool?
No, 8907 Bridgewood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8907 Bridgewood Trail have accessible units?
No, 8907 Bridgewood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8907 Bridgewood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8907 Bridgewood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
