Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8900 North Interstate Highway 35

8900 N Interstate · No Longer Available
Location

8900 N Interstate, Austin, TX 78753
Georgian Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
North Interstate Highway 35, Austin, TX 78753 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Apartments 4 you, (512) 402-2442. Available from: 02/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Summer Special: Receive ONE MONTH FREE! IF You Move In By August 30th! This Beautiful Apartment Community offers per friendly, spacious apartments,located on Hwy 35 near 183 for convenient travel to and fro. This community also offers and irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience and quality. Floor plan options include one and two bedroom apartment homes, some of which are loft layouts. when not in your home you can choose to relax in our newly renovated pool, enjoy free WI - FI in our club house or sure the web in the business center. [ Published 28-Feb-19 / ID 2829451 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 have any available units?
8900 North Interstate Highway 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 have?
Some of 8900 North Interstate Highway 35's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 currently offering any rent specials?
8900 North Interstate Highway 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 is pet friendly.
Does 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 offer parking?
No, 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 does not offer parking.
Does 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 have a pool?
Yes, 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 has a pool.
Does 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 have accessible units?
No, 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
