You can enjoy a slice of apartment heaven here at this beautiful, new community. Located near Southpark Meadows you can dine, shop and be entertained to your heart's content with multiple options. When you're done exploring the fabulous surroundings head home and enjoy all the onsite features including: Bark Park Pet Stations Poolside Cabanas WiFi Outdoor Kitchen BBQ Grilling Station Business Center Infinity Edge Pool Limited Access Gates 24 Hour Fitness Center Resident features include: Gas Range Pendant Lighting Under Cabinet Lighting Washer and Dryer Walk-In Closets with Extra Shelving Relaxing Bathroom with Soaking Tubs Patios and Balconies with Outdoor Storage Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliance Package Upgraded Cabinetry and Countertops Inquire today and schedule a personal tour! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.